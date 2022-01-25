Fire departments across Vermont have been impacted from critical staffing shortages, resulting in delayed responses from firefighters and emergency medical services, or responders showing up severely understaffed.

“It really is a life or death matter,” says Captain Prescott Nadeau of the Williston Fire Department.

The Williston Fire Department has often been empty or understaffed, while the few firemen on duty are tied up in the field. Nadeau says they took their staffing woes to the Selectboard, but nothing is a quick fix. “We have the ability to potentially hire about 9 firefighters. Is that a solution to the problem at hand? Yes, but its only a stop gap.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been supportive of Vermont’s first responders said, “”At the end of the day when you dial 911, if there’s a fire or other medical emergency, you want to make sure someone’s at the other end of the line and you’ll get the service you need as quickly as possible.”

Sanders will meet with fire and EMS personnel around the state on Saturday, January 29. While Sanders says it’s a matter of state and federal funding, another issue is getting more Vermonters to throw on a uniform.

“Today people are working 1-2 jobs long hours, they don’t have time to volunteer. Younger people aren’t getting into it. We have to figure out a way to bring more women into volunteer firefighting.”