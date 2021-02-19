Sen. Sanders wants to grill top execs about pay disparity

BURLINGTON, Vt. – In his new role as chair of the powerful Senate Budget Committee, Vermont’s junior senator wants to grill CEO’s next week about what they pay their employees versus what they should be paid.

According to The Washington Post, Thursday’s hearing is called “Why Should Taxpayers Subsidize Poverty Wages at Large Profitable Corporations?”

Bernie Sanders has invited top brass at Walmart, McDonald’s and Costco. It’s tied to the senator’s push for a national minimum wage of $15-dollars an hour.

Sanders told Lauren Maloney the CEO of Costco will be there, but the company has a long history of paying employees well. In his words, McDonald’s and Walmart do not.

“Walmart is owned by the Walton family which is the wealthiest family in America, massively wealthy, they can afford to pay their workers a living wage not a starvation wage. Right now if you work at Walmart, the minimum wage is $11 dollars that is totally unacceptable,” Sanders said.

Sanders wasn’t sure whether Walmart has agreed to take part. He said either way he wants to highlight the gap between what top executives are taking home, with that of their workers.