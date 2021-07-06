Sen. Schumer continues to push to reopen the Canadian border for vaccinated citizens

At the Plattsburgh Boat Basin Tuesday morning, the Senior Senator from New York urged the importance of re-opening the border, soon.

“If we can’t get the Canadians to budge, we should do it on our own,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.

Senator Schumer said the U.S. must take the first step to allow travel into the United States to vaccinated Canadians, if an agreement is not reached between the two countries by July 21.

“It’s estimated that Canadian travelers, 2 million of them in 2019, contributed millions of dollars to our North Country economy,” Senator Schumer said.

Art Spiegel, co-owns the Plattsburgh Boat Basin. He said a majority of his clients are Canadians and it hurts us to not have them here

“But it’s the fact that we are not servicing the boats, we aren’t filling them with fuel,” Spiegel said. “They aren’t in the restaurant here and uptown, it’s certainly been a big effect for two years.”

At the Plattsburgh Boat Basin, 80% of the boats are owned by Canadians.

Frederique Pichon and Benoit Laflur, a couple from Montreal, said they flew into the country just to come to the Plattsburgh Boat Basin. They haven’t been able to use their boat since 2019.

“This summer we said no, we have to go to the lake to sail,” Pichon said.

It was a 20 minute flight, with quite the price tag.

“It costs us almost $2,000, almost 1,000 to fly,” Pichon said. “And almost 1,000 to bring the car and the trailer.”

Their children and family members can’t get across the border to enjoy the boat with them.

“They cant get in,” Pichon said. “So we hope that the border opens July 21 because we want our children and family to come see us.”

The U.S. Canadian border first closed to non-essential travel on March 20, 2020.