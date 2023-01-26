Washington, D.C. – Committee assignments have been announced for Vermont’s freshman Congresswoman Becca Balint and freshman Senator Peter Welch.

Senator Welch will serve on four committees. They are the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary and Rules Committees. In a statement, Senator Welch wrote, “These committee assignments position me to keep fighting for the things that matter to Vermonters: strengthening our rural communities and agricultural traditions, lowering the cost of living, and protecting our democracy.”

Representative Becca Balint is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Ranking Member Jamie Raskin announced that Rep. Balint will be among 20 Democrats on the committee. He referred to them as the “Truth Squad.”

Vermont’s senior senator Bernie Sanders serves on six U.S. Senate committees. He chairs the Senate Banking Committee.