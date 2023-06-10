Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and hikers of all ages recently gathered to celebrate the longstanding beauty of one of Vermont’s oldest trails, the Long Trail.

The Long Trail has been welcoming hikers for over a century, and on Saturday, Senator Sanders joined hundreds of participants who put on their hiking boots to celebrate this cherished Vermont treasure. Mike Debonis, the Executive Director of the Green Mountain Club, expressed the significance of this location, stating, “This place almost more than any place in the State is a destination for folks.”

Senator Bernie Sanders emphasized the importance of appreciating the extraordinary beauty of Vermont and the multitude of people who visit the state because of its natural allure. He urged everyone to take pride in venturing into the woods, going on hikes, and fostering a sense of unity through these activities.

During the event, participants traversed the Long Trail, a 273-mile trail that stretches from the Massachusetts border to Canada. Mike Debonis, the Executive Director of the Green Mountain Club, commented on the positive impact of outdoor recreation, stating, “I think outdoor recreation being able to get out is good physically and good for your soul.” He also highlighted the significance of younger generations getting involved, saying, “To see the next generation there singing the song, that’s the future leaders of the Green Mountain Club, that’s future trail maintainers, and it really just takes one experience.”

Children were also present in large numbers, undeterred by the early rain. Xavier Towne, a nine-year-old participant, expressed his approach to hiking, stating, “I let nature take me where I go.” Four-year-old Odea Carioti shared his love for nature, saying, “I really like the nature and I like the plants and everything.”

When asked if the rain would stop them from going out on the trail, Xavier Towne responded with determination, “No.” Similarly, Sophia Towne, a ten-year-old in the fourth grade, stated, “Because rain is just a part of nature. Why would it stop me from finding out nature if it is part of nature?”

A friendly competition unfolded among siblings at the event. Sophia Towne confidently asserted that she would come out on top if they raced each other due to her training and participation in Girls on the Run. However, Xavier Towne disagreed, mentioning that Sophia runs like Wonder Woman.

Hikers believe that encouraging children to spend time outdoors is vital for their mental health. Rebecca Carioti, a hiker at the Long Trail, stated, “I see in my acupuncture clinic the impact of screen time, the overwhelming media on kids. So to be able to commune with mother nature is such a good thing for the nervous system.” Sophia Towne, the ten-year-old fourth-grader, shared her perspective, saying, “Nature is a lot better than electronics because screen time sometimes ruptures your brain if you’re on it too long. Nature teaches you. They could play outside with their family, siblings; they can meditate, they can be adventurous outside.”