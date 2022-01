Thetford, VT — A 65-year-old Thetford resident walking along Latham Road was hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning. The operator of the vehicle, a 17-year-old female immediately got out to assist the man and stayed to meet with responders.

Thetford Fire Department, Upper Valley Ambulance, Vermont State Police, Thetford Police Department and the Lyme Fire Department all responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced deceased.

Neither the driver or a juvenile passenger were injured.