A Vermont man accused of conspiring to have a person tortured and murdered appeared in court for sentencing. Fiore had already pleaded guilty, but Friday was the start of the sentencing.

The charges against Fiore include murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say Fiore used WhatsApp under the alias ‘Marcus’ to communicate with a woman in Venezuela.

Fiore is accused of paying the woman to kidnap a ‘slave’, then film a video of the victim being tortured and suffocated to death. There is another video reportedly that involves a child.

On Friday, federal prosecutors presented testimony from one of their investigators along with a psychologist who testified that Fiore is a sexual sadist and that his chances of reoffending is high. The defense called it’s own psychologist, who said she had multiple interviews with Fiore. She tested that Fiore had severe sadistic interests and said they were difficult to control. The psychologist said this was not how Fiore acted with people in the world, and it surprised a lot of them.

The sentencing hearing lasted six hours and was continued to next Wednesday. The charges carry a life sentence. The Venezuelan woman has been arrested and was awaiting extradition.