Separate drowning incidents on Lake Champlain, US Coast Guards suspend Red Rocks search

Separate recovery efforts continued Wednesday for two missing swimmers. The incidents occurred at both Red Rocks State Park and Alburgh Dunes State Park Tuesday night.

A mixture of weather, boating inexperience, and failure to use a life jacket appeared to have caused both tragedies.

After an 18-hour search and covering 35 nautical miles, coast guard crews suspended their efforts for the 52-year-old man off Red Rocks.

U.S. Coast Guard Executive Petty Officer Thomas Barossi says weather is a common problem for boaters on Lake Champlain. And around this time of the year, drowning incidents are common.

“It comes in – maybe people are swimming, (maybe) the boat gets pushed off, their anchor gets pushed away from them. They got to swim to an island, overturned sailboats, we do get a lot of that here,” said Barossi.

Chief of Colchester Technical Rescue Michael Cannon says, on average, 6,000 drownings occur every year. In Vermont, that number is around 12, especially during hot weather stretches.

“Drownings occur on very warm, nice sunny days on some type of lake in very good weather,” said Cannon.

Chief Cannon explains Vermonters can still engage in these activities, but it must be done safely.

“If you’re on a boat, you should set up a float plan. You should tell someone that you’re going. When you’re going, when you’re coming back. You should have adequate safety devices on the boat,” said Cannon.

These devices include life jackets, fire extinguishes, and something most boaters might not think of – radios.

“Always bring a radio. Everyone has cell phones which is great. But radios work just as well and are very helpful to the coast guard in locating you,” said Chief Barossi.

Coast Guard crews remind everyone to wear life jackets and to take all water activities seriously.