Set the holiday stress aside and ‘Esc4pe’ reality in Burlington

As friends and families make their way home for the holidays, they might be looking for something out of the box to do together.

Esc4pe Reality Games, located in Burlington is the cities original escape room challenge and its as unique as it gets! The escape room is a perfect way to put your problem solving skills to the test with a team of family, friends or co-workers.

Each group is put in an alternate reality setting where you have to navigate 3 different rooms in 60 minutes, find the clues, solve the mystery and complete the mission.

Local 22 & 44’s Spencer Thomas was put to the test Wednesday morning. Are you up to the challenge? If so, click here.