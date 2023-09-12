Burlington City Council on Monday discussed how some of the city’s infrastructure investments have fared, as well as how an infusion of cash from a nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers is helping help the city fight the overdose crisis.

Councilors heard from Lee Morrigan, commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Waterfront, whose annual report noted that the city has made progress on public engagement, revenue and the Penny for Parks program. He also said the city could seek public input on a public swimming pool in the years ahead.

One of the main areas of focus from Morrigan’s report was public safety, and the decrease in the number of syringes littering the city’s public spaces. Morrigan said the city would devote new resources to the problem.

“Projects specifically to address syringe litter in a way that I feel is data-based and will dovetail nicely with what the city is already doing,” he said.

Mayor Miro Weinberger updated the council on how Burlington’s portion of the $46 million opioid settlement money the state received in 2022 is being spent.

He said the city has already obligated all of the more than $220,600 it has received with nearly $79,000 going to a new substance use policy analyst position. That person, Weinberger said, will work closely with city treatment programs and other community resources.

The council voted to dedicate $75,000 of future settlement dollars to the Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform, a non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated Vermonters stick to their opioid treatment programs.

“Amidst the backdrop of an absolutely heartbreaking and devastating and growing drug crisis, this is probably the most significant piece of potentially positive news that new resources are flowing to the city and the state for this fight,” Weinberger said.

The mayor also noted that none of the $8.5 million in settlement money the state has received has been doled out this year. He said that needs to happen soon.