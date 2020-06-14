Seven new coronavirus patients across our region Saturday

The Vermont Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 patients on Saturday. Four of them were in Chittenden County, while Washington County and Windham County each had one. Nine hundred and eight of the Green Mountain State’s 1,125 patients have recovered, while 55 Vermonters have died.

There were no new cases in our New Hampshire coverage area, which comprises Grafton County and Sullivan County. The two counties have had 76 patients and 25 patients, respectively; one person in each county has died. The Granite State disclosed three new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 318. New Hampshire has had 5,299 total patients, with 3,905 of them now feeling better.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, there was no new information available Saturday from health experts in either Clinton County or Essex County. However, for the second day in a row, Franklin County health officials said they had one new positive case, for a total of 21. Nineteen of their patients have recovered.