Seven new COVID-19 cases in our region on Sunday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

Vermont reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Five of them were in Chittenden County, and the sixth was in Windsor County. The Green Mountain State has had 1,785 positives out of more than 166,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,622 people have recovered. For the fourth consecutive day, there were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized anywhere in the state.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had one new infection and Sullivan County had none. The two counties have had 155 cases and 59 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State has had 8,645 cases; there was no update on the total number of tests performed. One new death in Hillsborough County pushed New Hampshire’s total to 443, while 7,710 people have recovered.

There were no case updates available Sunday from health experts in our portion of New York’s North Country, which is Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.