Seven new COVID-19 patients in our region Sunday; no new deaths

Health officials say that while Vermont has no new coronavirus deaths Sunday, the Green Mountain State does have six new positive cases. Fifty-three Vermonters have died from COVID-19, and 777 of the state’s 927 total patients have now recovered.

In New Hampshire, 133 people have died, with two of the deaths newly-reported Sunday. In an email Sunday evening, the Department of Health & Human Services wrote that neither of the new deaths were in Grafton County or Sullivan County. However, one of the 61 new cases in the Granite State is in Grafton County. Sullivan County remains with 14 patients; Grafton County now has 56. More than 1, 200 of the state’s nearly 3,100 patients are feeling better.

None of the three counties in our portion of New York’s North Country are reporting any new cases. The Clinton County Health Department says they still have 78 cases and four deaths, with 63 people recovered. Essex County’s totals remain at 49 patients and 32 recoveries. For the second consecutive day, health officials in Franklin County have not released new figures; their last known total was 14 positive cases as of Friday.