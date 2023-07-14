On Friday, a nationally known rock band tried for the second consecutive night to use its music to raise money for Vermont flood relief efforts. However, Mother Nature has once again prevented it from doing so.

Friday evening at the Shelburne Museum began promisingly enough. Fans of alternative rock streamed in by car and on foot to attend a benefit concert by Guster, who’ve been both New England favorites and national stars since the late 1990s.

A man who used to live in Waterbury but now lives in Maine headed south from the Pine Tree State for the show.

“I have some friends in Waterbury,” Gigi Gull said. “They actually are lucky that they live a little bit on the higher elevations in town, but everybody in the community, of course, is suffering in some way.”

An undisclosed portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the Vermont Flood Response & Recovery Fund. The Vermont Community Foundation just established that fund on Tuesday to make it easier to financially support the extensive process of rebuilding.

“We’re incredibly grateful on behalf of the Vermont communities that will benefit,” Vermont Community Foundation president and CEO Dan Smith said. “To Guster, the band, for identifying the need for a benefit; to Higher Ground for their creativity in making it happen — and to Shelburne Museum.”

For half of Guster, the effort to help the green mountain state is personal. Two of the band’s four members — Luke Reynolds and frontman Ryan Miller — live in Vermont.

The show wasn’t originally going to be a benefit. In fact, tickets went on sale in the first week of May.

“Higher Ground called me right after the rains, the floods, and said the Vermont Community Foundation was opening up a fund,” Shelburne Museum director and CEO Tom Denenberg said. “So, we immediately wanted to support this. I’m so proud of that effort, and Guster — it’s a wonderful thing to help out Vermonters.”

The show wasn’t originally going to be on Friday, either. It was planned for Thursday, but severe weather postponed it by 24 hours.

Just after 7:00 Friday evening, the grounds had to be evacuated due to lightning strikes within sight of the museum. After organizers waited out the weather for well over an hour, they called off the concert for the second night in a row a little before 8:30.

As of the publication of this story, no make-up date had been announced.