On Tuesday, 57-year-old Sean Guillette of Burlington was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment. In October, Guillette had pled guilty to receiving child pornography. Court records show that Guillette had downloaded dozens of images and videos of child sexual abuse material between November 2018 and April 2019. After an encounter with officers from the Burlington Police Department in April 2019, Guillette attempted to remotely delete the materials. It was revealed that Guillette had images of sexual abuse of children ranging from infants to teenagers.

Guillette had previously served 17 years in jail for multiple convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct with children, including two convictions for groping young girls in public places. While in custody, Guillette failed to complete treatment for sex offenders and was terminated from the program. In June 2019, after getting out of jail, Guillette had groped a young girl in a store.

After the 188 months sentence, Guillette will also serve a 16-year term of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims depicted in the images he received.