The Vermont department of corrections is warning about the release of a man who was convicted of sexually exploiting and luring a child.
Greg Curtis, 59, was most recently arrested in 2009 when he tried to meet up with a 14 year old male for sex as part of a undercover operation.
In 1993 Curtis was convicted of lewd and lascivious conduct on a 9 year old boy.
Due to his prior convictions police consider Curtis to be at high risk to re-offend.
Curtis will be released on may 29th and police say he will be living in Burlington.
Sexual offender to be released in Burlington
