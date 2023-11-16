Thursday marks the kick-off for the 2023 Subaru Share The Love campaign.

The national campaign aims to bring in critical help for local senior citizens.

As the name suggests, a big part of the Subaru Share The Love campaign is about buying new cars. But for the Senior Citizen Council of Clinton County, it’s so much more. Partly because a portion of each car sale during the campaign goes directly to local charities. In Burlington, money goes to Feeding Chittenden. In Plattsburgh, Meals On Wheels gets money.

The program also runs alongside the Council’s other holiday campaigns, aimed at providing not only meals, but other household items, and even holiday cheer.

“First of all, it’s national funds coming to our area, which is always a good thing. But also because this helps the seniors that are not able to get out as well. And, we’re feeding 600 people a day in Clinton County; either through our nutrition sites or through our meals on wheels program. So, we’re helping the community in that way. These are people that may not have contact, so we’re helping these seniors stay independent and live in their homes longer,” said Jennifer Meschinelli, Program Coordinator for the Senior Citizen’s Council of Clinton County.

Part of the Share The Love campaign involves a blanket drive, in partnership with Kinney Drugs.

The council is also running a Senior Santa event aimed at bringing holiday cheer to those less fortunate.

For more information, visit the Council’s website here. You can also go directly the Share The Love website here.