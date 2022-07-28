Shelburne, VT — A community is coming together to rally behind a family who lost their home in a weekend fire. The Cartwright family is trying to get their lives back together after losing their home and two pets. On Thursday, Lucy Cartwright celebrated her fifth birthday, and a neighbor and a toy owner came together to make it special.

“They have little children, go to school with my kids,” said Jerry Shipman, a Shelburne resident. “Obviously, our main priorities now are to get them clothes and some toys.”

For Lucy’s birthday, a neighbor thought of one special idea and reached out to Jamie Two Coats, a Shelburne toy store, and asked if it could open early for the family. The store owners were more than happy to make it happen.

“It was our pleasure,” said Nancy Barringer. “There was no hesitation. Anything we can do to help.” For her birthday, Lucy and her two siblings had the store all for themselves.

“It was magical to have them walk around have the place to themselves,” said Hoyt Barringer.

The Cartwrights say they are grateful. “This day is incredible. That, someone, organized a special day for Lucy to enjoy her birthday amidst all the stuff we are going through.”

Neighbors and store owners were all happy to help out. “It was wonderful. It was so nice to see their joy and little Lucy’s fifth birthday. Her joy is to come in and look around and be magical and pick out some fun things,” said Nancy Barringer.

“It really felt like we were just sharing some of her excitement and happiness, so it made it worthwhile,” said Hoyt Barringer. “It was wonderful.”

Shipman set up a GoFundMe page to help the family, which has already raised $30,000. Shipman says the money will help the Cartwrights find short-term housing and pay for additional expenses including insurance costs.