People in and around Shelburne stepped out to celebrate Halloween a day before the official occasion for Trick-or-Treating. Hundreds watched or marched in the annual Halloween Parade, hosted by the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club.

The town of Shelburne started the parade in the early 1970s, and the local Rotary Club took over the planning responsibilities in the late 70s. 50 years later, CSH Rotary is proud to host the parade. Chair of the Parade Committee Richard Fox explains, “Rotary is an international service organization that allows you to make the most out of your skill set, your knowledge, and your abilities to impact your community both locally and globally.”

To plan the parade yearly, the club partners with Shelburne Parks and Recreation, the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department, and the Shelburne Police Department. The festivities ended at the Fire Department with a Halloween bash. CSH Rotary President Elect Dan York says the community looks forward to the parade every year.

“It’s one of those kinds of events that brings people together, it’s just a fun day out,” York said. “Kids get lots of candy, people get to get dressed up, they get to see what’s going on.”

Fox added, “it’s a chance for people to come together, and it’s a chance for people to have some fun.”

Jerry Fisher, who’s mother helped plan the very first Shelburne Halloween Parade over 50 years ago, participated this year. The Fisher family and friends marched in a Toy Story themed float. Fisher said, “it’s nice to do this for my mom, this is really why we’re here.” He added, “and it’s good for the kids, kids love it.”

Throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and Southern Quebec, about 40 Rotary clubs consist of over 1,200 members.