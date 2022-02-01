Shelburne, VT — At around 10:20 am on Monday, the Shelburne Fire Department responded to a fire being reported at 96 South Ridge Drive. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story house had caught fire with flames coming from the roof of the home.

After an assessment of the fire scene, Shelburne Fire Department Captain Andrew Dickerson contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Investigations show that the fire started in the chimney case between the basement and the first floor of the home and while the cause is undetermined, it was concluded that the fire was not a result of direct human involvement.

The fire was extinguished before it spread from the main portion of the house to the garage. The Shelburne Fire Department received assistance by area fire departments including South Burlington, Burlington, Vergennes, and Hinesburg.