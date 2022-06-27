Shelburne, VT — A Shelburne mother is making signs to raise money for Planned Parenthood after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. Elsa Oppenheimer has been making yard signs that read “Reproductive Rights are Human Rights”, and the orders have been rolling in, as she has sold about 45 signs in two days.

Oppenheimer says she wanted to make the signs to show support to the people who are going through the decision of an abortion.

“When I was 14 I had an abortion myself, and I remember going to the clinic and pulling up and seeing all sorts of people out front with signs telling me what I was doing was the wrong choice, and I sympathize with the people that are going through having to make that decision, especially today.”

The signs are only for local pick up as she will not be shipping then. Click here for more information.