Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Museum, the largest art and history museum in northern New England, announced on Monday there will be a new addition to the 39 buildings on the property with the Perry Center for Native American Art.

The Perry Center, named after Anthony and Teressa Perry, will house Native American art gifted to the museum.

“Shelburne Museum has approached this project with an abiding awareness of the responsibility inherent in caring for a collection that represents living cultures. From the outset, partnerships with source communities have been a priority and focus of this initiative,” said Shelburne Museum CEO, Thomas Denenburg in a statement.

The $12.6 million Perry Center will be 9,750-square-feet and is designed to support the care of the indigenous material.

“Our team is inspired by the potential of the Perry Center to not only enhance Shelburne Museum as a destination for education, but also to amplify and empower the Indigenous communities represented by the collection and to re-conceptualize the role of a museum facility in the 21st century,” spoke Adjaye Associates Founder and Principal David Adjaye in a statement.

The Perry Center received funding support through the National Endowment for the Arts, the Henry Luce foundation, State of Vermont, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and National Endowment for the Humanities.

The museum will be opening its doors to the public on May 13th for the upcoming season.

The construction of the Perry Center is still ongoing and the finish date has not been announced.