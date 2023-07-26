Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Museum has decided to terminate its association with architect David Adjaye and his firm, Adjaye Associates, for the design of a building intended to house the Museum’s Native American art collection.

Shelburne Museum says the decision comes in response to serious allegations of misconduct that have been leveled against Adjaye earlier this month.

The architect voluntarily withdrew from many of the firm’s projects and resigned from several advisory positions following the allegations.

“The recent allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against David Adjaye, and his admission of inappropriate behavior, are incompatible with our mission and values, which left the museum with no alternative but to immediately sever ties with the architect and his firm. We remain committed to moving forward with the project and the many other partners and collaborators who have been involved since its conceptualization,” Thomas Denenberg, the John Wilmerding Director and CEO of Shelburne Museum said in a statement.

Shelburne Museum had announced the Perry Center for Native American Art in May.

The Perry Center is envisioned as a sustainable pavilion that supports culturally appropriate interpretation and care of Indigenous material culture.