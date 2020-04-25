Shelburne Museum launching online exhibits

Last week,the shelburne museum put up their first online exhibit. Viewers can watch curators speaking about the history, and conservators speaking about the care that goes into the exhibits. But what started out as a program for teachers, is now being opened up to everyone.

Tom denenberg, director of shelburne museum, says “We know that the museum is a place of solace, it’s a very familiar bit of ground for the school-age children and families. So we wanted to bring that right into your home, so we took our exhibition, color, pattern, whimsy, scale, and we created a virtual exhibition and that went live on friday.”

This first exhibit, is one of four that will be rolling out throughout the next couple of weeks.

Museum director tom denenberg says the project will pay homage to the museums founder electra webb.

“The first section of color, pattern, whimsy, scale, and we’re rolling it out every week. So this week was color, next week will be pattern, whimsy and scale. And these four categories are really our way of thinking about our founder electra havenmire webb, and her sense of what she was doing when she founded the museum back in 1947.”

While they are just getting started now, denenberg says they plan on going as long as the need is there.

“We have four planned right now, so we’re planning on continuing this all the way through the summer, and into the fall if necessary. As long as people need the arts, we will be there.”