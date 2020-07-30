Shelburne Museum reopens, but tickets might be difficult to get

After being closed for the five months due to the pandemic, the Shelburne Museum will reopen Thursday.

Admission will be free until Sept. 10, Director Tom Denenberg says most of the tickets are already gone. Starting Sept. 10, tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-17, and free for children under 5. Admission for museum members will remain free

The staff at the museum have been working around the clock to make sure that their visitors will be safe when they return. Hand sanitizing stations are available at multiple locations throughout the grounds. Some restrooms are available, but access will be restricted to single use.

If you plan on visiting the museum you should keep physical distancing in mind and maintain at least six feet between you and other guests. Also, masks are mandatory outside and inside buildings. Masks will be available at the admissions desk for anyone who needs one.

Phase one of the reopening includes 3-hour tour limits and access to select buildings. The Shelburne Museum will be open from Thursdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.