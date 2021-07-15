Shelburne Museum set to be fully powered by renewable energy

Shelburne Museum will be fully powered by renewable energy by the end of the year.

The Shelburne Museum partnered with Encore Renewable Energy and a non-profit, Bee the Change, to make this happen.

“These simple arrays replace about 200 cars on the road per year and about 150 average size houses in Vermont,” Tom Denenberg, Director of the Shelburne Museum said.

The second phase, a separate, smaller 150 kilowatt array, south of the museum campus, is now under construction.

“We knew we had to do our part to be good stewards of the environment and it also is the right thing to do for the museum,” Denenberg said.

This benefits the museum directly.

“That array is wonderful to me because you’ll be able to see it slightly from our parking lot so it becomes an object lesson for Vermonters on why an institution like Shelburne Museum would invest in solar energy,” Denenberg said.

Encore Renewable Energy was responsible for delivering the project.

“Secured permits for the project, we secured interconnection agreements for the projects and then untimely brought the capital to the table to be able to purchase all the equipment and construct both separate arrays,” Chad Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Encore Renewable Energy said.

The museum partnered with Bee the Change to plant pollinator friendly species around the arry.

“In the area that surrounds the solar field pollination will be enhanced because of the number of pollinator species that will be enhanced,” Mike Kiernan, Co-founder of Bee the Change said.

Kiernan said bees having a vital role to the environment

“They allow that plant to reproduce and doing so means that the flowering plant will be able to continue in that area and spread itself,” Kiernan said.