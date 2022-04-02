Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble has resigned from his job, according to the Shelburne News, in exchange for 18 months’ worth of his salary and six months’ worth of benefits.

Noble and the Shelburne Selectboard have reached an agreement regarding his departure. Under its terms, he will be paid his chief’s salary through mid-October of next year to serve as a police consultant to the town. Noble’s annual salary was $102,440.

Between uniformed officers and dispatch staff, the Shelburne Police Department has lost nearly 20 employees in the last two years. A recent independent investigation by former Vermont State Police director James Baker cited Noble as a reason for many of the departures.

The paper reports that Noble had been away from his job on paid family leave since late December. He was due to return from leave this past week.