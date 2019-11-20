Shelburne Police to increase patrols in response to rise in red-light violations

SHELBURNE, VT – The Shelburne Police Department says officers will be increasing patrols in the town after fielding a rising number of complaints about drivers running red lights.

Cpl. Jon Marcoux said red-light violators along Shelburne Road have led to an increase in accidents involving pedestrians in the past year. He said the department will be increasing patrols over the holidays, when traffic along the major north- south artery is heaviest.

“During the holidays you can expect to see maybe some checkpoints and a lot of different techniques to try and combat this,” he said.

“In relation to the red-light violators, we are gonna be using a combination of techniques. We will have marked patrol vehicles, unmarked patrol vehicles, something that we call saturation patrols where we have a lot of units targeting a specific area.”

He said it’s important for drivers to watch their speed and remain vigilant at all times.