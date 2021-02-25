Shelburne residents to vote on new fire and rescue station on Town Meeting Day

The city of Shelburne could see a new, combined fire and rescue station in the near future. What needs to happen first, however, is a vote to purchase the land.

Despite the $1.12 million price tag, the Shelburne Fire Department is in dire need of a new space. On Town Meeting Day, Shelburne residents can help make that a reality.

“So this is about the purchase of a piece of land because sometimes you only get one chance in a lifetime to buy the best piece of land you think is right for your use,” said Shelburne Town Manager and volunteer fire fighter Lee Krohn.

He and Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet say the vote would provide many opportunities for the department.

“Our primary goal is to get fire and rescue in the same building. We have calls together, we train together, we work together. It helps share resources if we can interact with the other agencies,” said Ouimet.

Devin Major is the Assistant Chief of Shelburne Rescue. He says the the rescue building is in desperate need of a new building.

“Our shifts are twelve hour shifts, and we do it all out of the small station that was meant to be an 8 to 10 year station. But we’ve turned it into a 30-plus year station,” said Major.

If approved, the vote would secure the Rice Lumber property located at the intersection of Shelburne Road and Long Meadow, just a mile from the current station.

“Being up on Route 7, it’s more centralized where our call volume is. Our call volume is more north of the village,” said Ouimet.

The new station would also be in a less congested area.

“We’re very cramped in this building and now with the new library in the same parking lot. We share a parking lot with the little league baseball…” said Ouimet.

Town Manager Krohn says Shelburne voters will approved the $1.12 million bond on Tuesday. The asking price for the land is $650,000 with a shared infrastructure balance of $470,000. He explained Health Living Market also plans to utilize the land and share the utility costs 50-50.

While construction efforts won’t begin for another three to five years, the vote to acquire the land makes the department one step closer to their goal.

“It’s big enough to put in a station that will allow us to live in that station for 50 plus years and still allow us to expand…There’s room within (that) station that would allow us grow,” said Ouimet.