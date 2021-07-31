Shelburne restaurant employee arrested for allegedly stabbing co-worker

An employee of a restaurant in Shelburne will have to face an aggravated assault charge. He’s been arrested for allegedly stabbing a co-worker during a fight at the restaurant.

According to the Shelburne Police, he’s Neema Tamang, 25. This apparently happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Himalayan Kitchen and Bar on Shelburne Road; authorities disclosed it in a Saturday email.

The alleged victim was treated at the emergency room at UVM Medical Center. We’re told their injuries were not life-threatening.

Tamang was taken to Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town. It wasn’t clear Saturday night if he was still being held there or if he’s been in court for arraignment yet.

