The Shelburne Street Roundabout is the first modern roundabout in Chittenden county and the 17th in the state.

“The completion of this project is a step towards the city of Burlington’s vision zero policy to eliminate traffic related fatalities and serious injuries,” says Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

[karen paul, ward 6, burlington city council president]

“We all knew this day would come and today really is a special day,” says Burlington City Council President Karen Paul.

The project was estimated to finish in December 2023. But nightwork made it possible to wrap up more than a year ahead of schedule.

Roger Cooke lived in neighborhood for 45 years and hopes this will make a difference.

“It was rather congested,” says Roger Cooke.

The area was on a high crash location list in the state in 2002. Cooke was one of those who got into an accident at the site that year.

“I was coming in from the south one morning and someone was turning left to go up ledge road and I had to hit my brake and I got reared ended,” Cooke says.

City officials estimate the new traffic circle will reduce crashes in the area by 72%.

“I thought in general it was a good idea, but I wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about,” Cooke says. “I am now [since] I see how it came out. It’s a work of art.”

The 7.7 million dollar project is fully funded by federal highway dollars.

City officials say the rotary can accommodate around 25,000 vehicles a day.

With the help of Burlington City Arts, art will be placed in the middle of the roundabout to showcase the beauty in the Queen City.