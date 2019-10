Sheldon Historical Society Facebook page

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas is live in Sheldon, Vermont, for a preview grand opening of the Sheldon Historical Museum, an ongoing rehabilitation project which started 4 years ago.

The Sheldon Historical Society will be hosting the open house on Saturday, October 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.