Sheldon, VT — A heavy fire broke out in a building at around 8:00 pm on January 16.

The Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene where they found human remains while conducting a check to make sure the fire was completely out. The remains were sent for an autopsy to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington and investigations determined they belonged to 69-year-old Larry Gregoire of Sheldon.

It is believed that Gregoire went into the building as the fire broke out to remove his truck that was parked inside but was overcome by the smoke, fumes, and heat.

Investigations show the fire started around the outdoor wood boiler and subsequently spread to the main area of the building.

The building was completely destroyed in the fire.