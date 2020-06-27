Sheldon’s first Museum opening July 4th

America’s birthday is a week away, and this year, Independence Day, will also mark the birthday of something else. Something that people in the Town of Sheldon have poured years of effort into.

After four years of hard work, renovating a rich piece of the Town’s history, the Sheldon Historical Society is opening up the first floor of their Country Store Museum.

“It’s an interesting perspective to look upon history, from the point of view of what was happening right here in 1792, what continued to happen here through 2020,” says Harold Smith, Secretary of the Sheldon Historical Society.

The building will open its doors as a Museum for the first time on July 4th. Sheldon Historical Society President, Brent Garrow, says the opening of the Town’s only Museum is a big win. “I think it’s going to be really vital to the community, and educate a lot of people that may not have lived here for a long time, re-educate people who have lived here.”

Garrow says they hope the displays will bring back some memories. “Things that make people go, yes I heard about that, or I remember that, you know, what was here. You know the blacksmiths shop and so many other things.”

The Town bought the building in 2016. Smith who has been working on the project since its inception, says it is a key piece of Sheldon’s history. “It has a lot of roots in the community going back but… when you think about the spot we’re on, okay. The spot we’re on really is the very foundation of the beginning of Sheldon. If you go back to the age of the 1790’s, this was a huge, huge store between 1790 and the middle of 1800, which served mercantile all over the region.”

Following opening day next Saturday, the Museum will be open every Thursday from 10 until 1, and every Saturday from 1 until 4.