Shelters now open in St. Albans & Newport after the storm

The Red Cross has opened shelters in St. Albans and Newport after thousands across the state have been displaced by power outages.
- St. Albans Town Education Center, 169 S. Main Street, St Albans, VT
- Newport Municipal Building, 222 Main Street, Newport, VT
They opened at 8 p.m. Friday night.
If you plan to stay in a shelter, the New Hampshire Vermont Region asks you plan ahead for every member of the family. You should bring:
· prescription and emergency medication
· medical equipment such as a wheelchair/walker, oxygen, etc.
· extra clothing
· pillows
· blankets and sleeping bags
· hygiene supplies
· flashlight with extra batteries
· phone and equipment chargers
· power strip
· small board games
· books for entertainment
· specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions
· basic snacks
· baby food and formula
· diapers
· beach chair or camp chair
· identification
· insurance papers
· other comfort items
Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are not allowed.