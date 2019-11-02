Shelters now open in St. Albans & Newport after the storm

The Red Cross has opened shelters in St. Albans and Newport after thousands across the state have been displaced by power outages.

St. Albans Town Education Center, 169 S. Main Street, St Albans, VT

Newport Municipal Building, 222 Main Street, Newport, VT

They opened at 8 p.m. Friday night.

If you plan to stay in a shelter, the New Hampshire Vermont Region asks you plan ahead for every member of the family. You should bring:

· prescription and emergency medication

· medical equipment such as a wheelchair/walker, oxygen, etc.

· extra clothing

· pillows

· blankets and sleeping bags

· hygiene supplies

· flashlight with extra batteries

· phone and equipment chargers

· power strip

· small board games

· books for entertainment

· specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions

· basic snacks

· baby food and formula

· diapers

· beach chair or camp chair

· identification

· insurance papers

· other comfort items

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are not allowed.