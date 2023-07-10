Dozens of Vermont towns have opened emergency shelters for flood victims and evacuees. In Barre, the Red Cross opened a shelter at the Barre Auditorium open to people in Washington and other counties. Other shelters are open to people who live in the towns listed. Call 211 for a list of shelters and other resources.
Shelters are open at
- Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
- Barton Municipal Building, 120 Herbert Road
- Bethel Town Hall, 134 South Main Street
- Bridgewater Grange Hall, Route 100A
- Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street
- Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville
- Jamaica Masonic Lodge, 110 Vermont Route 30
- Vermont State University Johnson, 337 College Hill Call first (802) 635-2611
- Londonderry Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11
- Londonderry Town Hall, 100 Old School Road
- Mount Holly Town Hall and Belmont Village Fire Station
- Pittsfield Town Offices, 56 Village Green
- South Londonderry Baptist Church, 62 Crescent Street
- Williston Central School front gymnasium, 195 Central School Drive
- Williamstown Middle & High School, 120 Herbert Road