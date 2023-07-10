Dozens of Vermont towns have opened emergency shelters for flood victims and evacuees. In Barre, the Red Cross opened a shelter at the Barre Auditorium open to people in Washington and other counties. Other shelters are open to people who live in the towns listed. Call 211 for a list of shelters and other resources.

Shelters are open at

  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill
  • Barton Municipal Building, 120 Herbert Road
  • Bethel Town Hall, 134 South Main Street
  • Bridgewater Grange Hall, Route 100A
  • Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main Street
  • Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville
  • Jamaica Masonic Lodge, 110 Vermont Route 30
  • Vermont State University Johnson, 337 College Hill Call first (802) 635-2611
  • Londonderry Flood Brook School, 91 Vermont Route 11
  • Londonderry Town Hall, 100 Old School Road
  • Mount Holly Town Hall and Belmont Village Fire Station
  • Pittsfield Town Offices, 56 Village Green
  • South Londonderry Baptist Church, 62 Crescent Street
  • Williston Central School front gymnasium, 195 Central School Drive
  • Williamstown Middle & High School, 120 Herbert Road