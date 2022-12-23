Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice.
Vermont Department of Public Safety says several shelters and warming centers have already been established around the state. As of 2:30 p.m., more than 60,000 people are without power in Vermont.
DPS listed eleven places that opened Friday. Most planned to close around 6 p.m. and people are encouraged to call ahead to ensure shelters are still open.
Shelter and Warming Centers:
|Norwich Public Safety Building
|10 Hazen Street, Norwich, VT
|802-649-1133
|Hours Unknown
|Shelburne Town Center Gym
|5420 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT
|802-316-1754
|Hours Unknown
|Fayston Municipal Center
|866 North Fayston Road, Fayston, VT
|Closing 6pm
|VTNG Bennington Warming Center
|100 Franklin Lane, Bennington, VT
|802-338-4230
|Open 2 – 6pm
|Richmond Town Center Warming Center
|203 Bridge St. Richmond, VT
|Closes 4pm
|VTNG Swanton Warming Center
|13 Ferris St, Swanton, VT 05488
|802-338-4219
|2pm-6pm
|Barre Auditorium
|20 Auditorium Hill Barre, VT 05641
|802-476-0256
|Opens at 6pm
|VTNG Williston Warming Center
|7846 Williston Rd, Williston, VT 05495
|802-338-4014
|8am-6pm
|VTNG Vergennes Warming Center
|37 Monkton Rd, Vergennes, VT 05491
|802-338-4020
|8am-6pm
|VTNG Newport Warming Center
|540 Union St, Newport, VT 05855
|802-338-4164
|8am-6pm
|VTNG Lyndonville Warming Center
|73 Highgate St, Lyndonville, VT 05851
|802-338-4252
|8am-6pm
Those in need of shelter or assistance are urged to call 211 or go to Vermont Emergency Mangement’s website.