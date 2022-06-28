Peter Newton, 50, of Middlebury is seen in this mug shot taken Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven.

On Tuesday, Peter Newton, the Addison County Sheriff, was arrested on multiple charges including sexual and domestic assault, and arraigned in Burlington.

The case began unfolding this past March when reports surfaced of a domestic disturbance at Newton’s home in late February. Police were called to the home, but no arrests were made. Upon further investigation, prosecutors say they determined evidence of a sexual assault and according to court papers, Newton placed fear in the victim that she would suffer imminent bodily injury.

Court papers state the victim was under the influence of intoxicants and was unable to give consent. The affidavit details the relationship involving the two that began in December 2021. The victim, a woman in her mid-thirties told prosecutors she initially sought the sheriff to get a restraining order for the father of her children.

The relationship turned sexual, and she says the nature of the relationship changed this February. She details encounters that included choking and were painful. In the affidavit, she describes Newton as a predator and that she was afraid of him.

Newtown is charged with two counts of sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and domestic abuse and pleaded not guilty in court.

The Vermont Sheriff’s Association released a statement that says it appreciates the efforts of the people involved in the investigation regarding Sheriff Peter Newton. The statement reads: “We are grateful to have a system of justice that pursues allegations made against a law enforcement officer that works to hold them accountable.”

Residents in Middlebury say that although they did not know of this news prior, they are not surprised to hear it because of Newton’s past. There are now calls for Newton to resign, and although Addison County’s High Bailiff Dave Silberman says Newton deserves a presumption of innocence, he says it’s impossible for Newton to continue serving under the cloud of serious charges.