A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with simple assault for allegedly kicking a man in custody in August, an incdeint that was caught on video..

Capt. John Grismore was fired after body-came footage showed him kicking Jeremy Burrows of Winooski in the groin. An investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that Grismore repeatedly kicked Burrows, 42, who was handcuffed and in leg shackles, in the midsection. Burrows, who was intoxicated, did not comply with two deputies trying to bring him under control when Grismore allegedly assaulted him.

The deputies later reported Grismore’s use of force to Sheriff Roger Langevin, who placed the captain on administrative leave on August 11 and requested a state police investigation.

The Vermont State Police reviewed body-camera footage and conducted interviews. The case was reviewed by Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito after the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself.

Grismore is scheduled for arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.