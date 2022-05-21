A Windham County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave from their job, without pay, after reportedly firing their service weapon inside their own home in Bellows Falls while off-duty.

Sheriff Mark Anderson said no one was injured. He did not give an approximation of where in Bellows Falls, or when, the bullet was fired. However, the Brattleboro Reformer reports that it happened sometime on Friday next to Bellows Falls Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident while the deputy is on leave. It’s also asked an unspecified outside law enforcement agency to look into the matter as well and determine if a crime took place.