A mother and son from Derby Line were both at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Sunday night after being shot in the Northeast Kingdom on New Year’s Day.

Vermont State Police initially believed they were responding to a car crash on School Road in Holland shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. However, when troopers arrived, they reportedly found two people in the car with gunshot wounds.

Jason Willey, 38, was in critical condition at last report with a gunshot wound to his torso. His 57-year-old mother, Valerie Lyon, was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to one of her arms.

Investigators said that the shooter or shooters appeared to specifically target Willey and Lyon; the incident is not believed to have been a random act. If you were near the area on Saturday night at about that time, troopers from the Derby barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 334-8881.