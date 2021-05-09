Shooting in Middlebury leads to attempted murder charge

A Middlebury man will face an attempted murder charge after a Saturday afternoon shooting, according to the Addison County Independent.

Dominick Ekroos, 20, is accused of firing two bullets through a closed apartment door on Court Street at about 2:00 p.m., hitting a 22-year-old man in the upper body. At last report, the alleged victim was in surgery at UVM Medical Center.

The Middlebury Police and Vermont State Police arrested Ekroos a little more than an hour after the incident. Other potential charges against him, besides the attempted murder charge, are still pending.

Police believe Ekroos knocked on the alleged victim’s door, pointed a handgun at him and demanded property. The alleged victim closed the door instead, and that’s when Ekroos is believed to have fired.