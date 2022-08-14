Burlington, VT — Law enforcement has released additional details regarding the officer-involved shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Investigations reveal that police received an unspecified emergency call for 249 Manhattan Drive. Three officers arrived at the location to find 20-year-old David Johnson outside the address, which is where he resides. Johnson had a large kitchen knife and was making comments about ending his life.

Body-worn cameras show police tried to establish rapport with Johnson and de-escalate the situation. Johnson was someone known to the police from prior incidents. After several minutes, Johnson charged at one of the officers. One officer attempted to slow him down by firing a conducted electrical weapon but was unsuccessful. Another officer fired his handgun and struck Johnson in the upper left leg.

The officers were able to secure the knife and cuffed Johnson, after which they applied first aid. Johnson was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.

Vermont State Police would like to speak with anyone with information regarding this incident. People may call VSP Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

