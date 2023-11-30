Burlington, VT– Kinnan Abdalhamid, who was shot in Burlington over the weekend, continues to speak out. He said he has never felt fear to this level in his life, when recalling the details of last Saturday night.

He was shot while walking on a sidewalk with his two friends, Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ali Ahmed, all 20 years old.

Abdalhamid appeared on ABC’s ‘The View’ Thursday for his first national on-camera interview. Although he has been released from the hospital, his mother, Tamara Tamimi, says he still has a long, emotional road to recovery ahead of him.

“The way I perceived it wasn’t the same I’ve perceived anything else in my life, it really felt like I was in a living nightmare,” said Abdalhamid on ‘The View.’

Abdalhamid said Saturday started as a normal night. He said he and his friends took a walk down the street after going to a bowling alley.

“We see this man standing on the porch of the house,” recalled Abdalhamid. “Two of my other friends were wearing the keffiyeh, and we were speaking this mix of Arabic and English, we call it ‘Arabish.’ He didn’t hesitate without a word to run down the stairs of the porch, pull out a pistol, and start shooting.”

Abdalhamid said he remembered the noise of his friends falling to the ground. He said he made a run for it, jumping a neighbor’s fence to hide.

“I was fully convinced that both my friends were dead, because they were shot point blank, and he seemed like he was aiming to kill so I thought he maybe shot them again,” said Abdalhamid.

Police arrested 48-year-old Jason Eaton.

Abdalhamid said he has felt better since the alleged shooter was caught. But his mother is still living in the memory of her worst nightmare.

“It’s just absolutely shocking, I’m still processing. It’s going to be a long journey to get through this and support Kinnan through this,” said Tamimi on ‘The View.’

She said she sent her son away from the West Bank to go to school in the U.S. so he could be out of harm’s way. But he ended up injured in an attack police say was unprovoked.

“I feel like no Palestinian is safe anywhere, so it’s really frightening, it’s really traumatizing, we’re already grieving,” said Tamimi.

She said the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank has added another layer on top of already-existing prejudice. Tamimi said she believes rhetoric is responsible for causing fear of Palestinians.

“To me, it’s quite obvious that if they weren’t speaking Arabic, if they weren’t wearing the keffiyeh, which has become associated with Palestine because it’s part of our traditional garb, but somehow it’s become associated with terrorism,” said Tamimi, “then people who are already clearly filled with hate and have access to guns are going to find it incredibly easy to target someone who looks like Kinnan and his friends.”

Abdalhamid said he’s overwhelmed with the amount of support he’s gotten from all over the world, and said he never expected his story to touch so many lives.