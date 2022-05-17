Williston, VT — On Tuesday afternoon, the Williston Police Department were notified of a shoplifting incident in the Maple Tree Place development. Investigations reveal 23-year-old John L. Martin, of St. Albans, had stolen a chainsaw from Home Depot and then stole $1,700 worth of clothing and camping gear from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A store employee attempted to stop Martin from leaving with the stolen property when Martin pulled a knife and held it against the employee’s throat. The employee was not injured and Martin subsequently fled with the stolen property. Williston Police who responded to the area were able to apprehend Martin.

Martin had an arrest warrant for a furlough violation from the Vermont Department of Corrections concerning Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Weapon conviction. Martin has been a fugitive for the violation for approximately two months. He was lodged in St. Albans and was placed on conditions of release. He will be arraigned in Burlington on Wednesday at 10:30 am.