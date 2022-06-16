Plattsburgh, NY — The Feed A Family food drive saw a lot of success on Thursday, as pounds of non-perishable foods were donated to families in need.

Many shoppers took the time to buy items for those in need. One shopper, Jan Spooner, wants to pay it forward to those who are less fortunate.

“I’ve been in tough times myself so whenever I can, I help out. Think about the last time you were hungry and couldn’t get the food you needed. Just remember there are a lot of people that live that way everyday.”

Aside from non-perishable foods, people also donated money and gift cards. Hannaford employees also took time out of their day to load up the trucks.

“It makes me feel good,” said Christopher Jiroux, Maintenance Supervisor for Hannaford. “I’m helping other people who really need it.” Jiroux had a message for all shoppers.

“If you want something nice to do just give a little bit. Spend a few more minutes and they’ll really appreciate it.”

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity says rising food costs have been difficult for families.

“We’re certainly seeing a drive in need and transportation and costs rising means you have less to spend on food so we are seeing more families come in and ask for help,” said Ellie Jent, Development Director for JCEO.

The JCEO hopes to end poverty across the country. According to the food bank, just a donation of one dollar can provide up to 5 melas. All money and food donations will be sent to the JCEO.