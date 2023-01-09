It’s a phrase those in the Adirondacks have heard for years: short-term rentals. How municipalities will balance promoting tourism and prioritizing residents. The village of Saranac Lake is trying to find that balance, and held a public workshop on the issue.

The issue of short-term rental regulations have been a topic of discussion for more than three years in Saranac Lake. People came to Monday night’s meeting prepared to talk.

“In the village’s comprehensive plan, maintaining neighborhood integrity was stated as the number one priority in most of the neighborhoods throughout the village,” said long-time resident Melinda Little. “If the village doesn’t look at placing a cap on STR’s in residential neighborhoods, the results will be devastating, and our neighborhoods will be gone.”

Saranac Lake Mayor Jimmy Williams said creating a cap on the number of short-term rentals would be nearly impossible due to the lack of available data; he wants to allow current rental owners to apply for a permit before a cap is created.

“If we allow people who are currently operating to go and get a permit, we will know what we have, otherwise, we can guess,” he said. “There’s really no way to know what we’re currently dealing with until we have those permits, at that time, we’ll have a number, a concrete number.”

In the current draft law, pre-existing short-term rental owners must provide proof of what they have, before the law is finalized. “Not knowing the date that any law will be adopted, I am concerned that this may create a surge of new STR’s that will then automatically be included as a pre-existing STR,” another resident said to the board.

Someone else was worried about noise and privacy. “This summer, I felt like I lived across the street from a motel, rather than in a residential neighborhood, people in cars came and went at all hours, with more frequency than long-term renters did,” they said.

Other issues brought to the board included potential zoning, like where STR’s can and cannot be, the building vacancy issue, and whether people who live outside of the village can continue to operate their rental units inside the village. After the 60 minute workshop was over the board held a private discussion on potential changes to the law. This is an ongoing issue and no decision was expected to be made.