No one was hurt, but Vermont State Police were busy Sunday night investigating a suspicious incident in Addison County that they describe as a shooting.

A woman on North Main Street in Whiting reported early Sunday morning that someone had fired bullets or BB gun pellets at her home, striking the structure several times. There was no indication Sunday night of when it had happened; investigators were only able to narrow it down to some time since Thursday.

Troopers don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety in the area. If you know anything else, they’re asking you to either call the New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919 or submit an anonymous tip online. You can do that by clicking here.