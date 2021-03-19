Shots fired in Burlington, police seeing a “troubling uptick in gunfire”

Burlington police believe shots were fired in an incident involving cars before 6:30 Friday night.

This happened on Murray Street from Allen to Peru Street. Part of the neighborhood is still blocked off. Residents in the area can access their homes but are instructed to park away from the scene. Officials don’t think anyone was injured, but they are collecting evidence.

They say those involved quickly took off by car. A white SUV was involved but they have not yet identified potential suspects.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says there is no threat to the public, but he says he’s seen “a troubling uptick in gunfire.”

The investigation is ongoing.