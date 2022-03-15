On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. The bill will now have to be approved by the House of Representatives and then signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

If made official, the change would not be made until 2023, although some states have already passed legislation to take up Daylight Saving Time all year. Two states, Alaska and Hawaii, do not observe daylight savings time.

